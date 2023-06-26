How yoga can help us reset our bodies and minds

Coaches at the Form Lab in Portland share a couple of yoga stretches that are easy to incorporate into our daily lives and can help us slow down and reset.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — The coaches at the Form Lab in Portland are here to teach us how to incorporate different movements into our daily lives to have us feeling our best and getting the most out of our workouts.

One way we can easily reset our bodies and minds after a long day or week is through yoga.

"I think the most important thing with yoga is to listen to what your body needs, and everyone's body is different," coach Ben Roberts said.

Roberts shared more about the benefits and, a couple different poses that are easy to be done at home by yoga enthusiasts of all levels.

Check out the full video for more.