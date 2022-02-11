The Beatles' 'Revolver' offers fans never-before-heard versions of their favorite songs

Pat Callahan discusses the album with Chris Brown and Allan Kozinn.

PORTLAND, Maine — The year 1966 was special for pop music. The Beach Boys released “Pet Sounds,” Bob Dylan released “Blonde on Blonde,” and The Beatles put out their album “Revolver.”

Now, 56 years later, “Revolver” is once again on store shelves, but in a new way.

The new super-deluxe edition opens the vaults and is full of never-before-heard versions and outtakes from some of their most famous songs.

Pat Callahan sat down Chris Brown from Bull Moose and author and Beatles expert Allan Kozinn to discuss what fans can expect from the album.