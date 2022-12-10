Lyle Divinsky is back home and getting ready to share new music

The Portland native is back to performing solo and working on new projects.

PORTLAND, Maine — Growing up in Portland, music was always in Lyle Divinsky's life. His father is a musician, and after college, Lyle set out to chart his own course in the music industry.

He moved to New York City where he got a job in a coffee shop, but after just a couple of days, he said he quit and went down into a subway station where he opened his guitar case, and started strumming and collecting tips.

Since those days on the subway platform, Lyle has traveled the country performing. He spent five years as a member of the Denver, Colorado-based funk group The Motet, but during the pandemic, Lyle said he fell back in love with his guitar.

Lyle Divinsky - "I Will Wait"

Lyle Divinsky - "Risk It All"

That love has taken him to Portland, Oregon where he now lives and performs solo. He joined us in the 207 studio while back in Maine for a show at One Longfellow Square on Thursday.

He noted that fans should expect to see some new music being released, starting in January.