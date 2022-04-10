Oshima Brothers releasing first visual album

The Maine duo began working on the visual album “Dark Nights Golden Days” during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Maine — Over the years, a number of musicians from all genres and experiences have come through the 207 studio to perform — but very few, if any, have shown the creativity of Oshima Brothers.

Brothers Sean and Jamie Oshima have been making music together for years, often filming and editing their own music videos to go with their songs. While Sean does a lot of the performing in the videos, Jamie handles much of the camera work and editing.

Now, they’re getting set to release their first visual album, “Dark Nights Golden Days.” It's a 48-minute album with videos for each song. They've added transitions between the songs to create one flowing film.

The brothers tell 207 they began working on it during the pandemic and slowly pieced it together, carrying out their vision.

The visual album will be released online on Thursday, October 6. There will also be a showing event at One Longfellow Square on Friday, October 21.