Scottish fiddler Louise Bichan brings her music to 207

Bichan stopped by our studio ahead of her show in Portland.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Maine — Fiddler Louise Bichan grew up in Scotland before coming to the United States to study music at Berklee College of Music. She brought her fiddle to the 207 studio with bandmate Ethan Setiawan ahead of their upcoming show at One Longfellow Square in Portland.

In our studio, she performed her song "The Lost Summer." Bichan said she wrote the song in the summer of 2020 when she was unable to go home and visit family in Scotland.

She later added that it wasn't really a "lost summer" and that she and her bandmates were able to work on a lot of music at that time.

Louise Bichan "The Lost Summer"

You can see Bichan, Setiawan, and the rest of the members of Corner House on Friday, November 4 at One Longfellow Square.

Louise Bichan "Mayfly"