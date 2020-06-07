The 207 interview: GOP candidate for Congress Dale Crafts

He wants to cut federal spending. But where?

PORTLAND, Maine — When the primary elections take place in Maine on July 14, Republicans in the second district will choose a nominee to run against Democrat Jared Golden for the U.S House of Representatives.

One of the three GOP candidates on the ballot is Dale Crafts of Lisbon, who has owned a number of small businesses and served four terms in the Maine House from 2008 to 2016. He describes himself as “a true conservative fighter” and “a Christian man of faith.”