The 207 interview: Republican candidate for Congress Adrienne Bennett

One of the three candidates in that contest is Adrienne Bennett , whose name and face may be familiar from the four years she spent as press secretary for Governor Paul LePage. Before that, she worked in television news for a station in Bangor.

What does Bennett think ought to be done to help individuals and businesses that will be in deep financial trouble when federal stimulus payments run out? Why does she think it would be a good idea to hold the Republican national convention in Bangor this summer? For answers to these questions and more, watch our interview.