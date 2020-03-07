x
The 207 interview: Democratic Senate candidate Bre Kidman

“Most Mainers would have no idea who I am”

PORTLAND, Maine — July 14 is primary day in Maine. From a field of three candidates voters will choose a Democratic nominee to run for the Senate against Republican Susan Collins.

One of the three hopefuls in the race is Bre Kidman, a criminal defense lawyer who until now had never pursued public office and is running a campaign that relies heavily on her social media posts. We talked about her motivation for entering this race, her top priority as a candidate, and her lack of name recognition. Watch our interview to find out more about where she stands.

