The 207 interview: Democratic Senate candidate Betsy Sweet

PORTLAND, Maine — Not one of the candidates running in Tuesday’s primaries in Maine has ever seen a campaign like the one that has unfolded over the last four months. No shaking hands. No kissing babies. No big rallies. Maybe not even any small rallies. Politics is a people business, and this year the candidates haven’t been able to go out and meet people face to face.
On Tuesday, Democratic voters in Maine will choose their nominee for the U.S. Senate to take on Republican incumbent Susan Collins. One of the candidates is Betsy Sweet, a longtime lobbyist, and activist. Among other things, she’s calling for debt-free higher education and raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy. How would those proposals work? Watch our interview to find out.