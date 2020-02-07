The 207 interview: Democratic candidate for Senate Sara Gideon

She’s open to raising taxes. On whom?

PORTLAND, Maine — With primary elections approaching on July 14, 207 is interviewing the candidates for major offices in contested races. This includes the three Democrats who hope to win their party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Susan Collins.

One of those Democrats is Sara Gideon, who served on the Freeport Town Council before being elected to the legislature, where she is now Speaker of the House.