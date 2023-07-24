x
Refreshing summer mocktails that are easy to make at home

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine shares summer mocktail recipes.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's summertime, and you might be looking for a light, refreshing drink on a hot day. 

If you want the feel of a cocktail, but don't want to drink alcohol, these mocktails are perfect. 

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared three mocktail recipes you can make at home.

Paper King

In a shaker mix:

  • Pineapple Juice
  • Thai Tea Syrup – to make your own brew tea & add sugar. Let it sit overnight.
  • Lemon Juice
  • Add ice and shake
  • Pour through a strainer into a glass
  • Add ice
  • Fill up the glass with Stappi Red Bitters
  • Garnish with mint.

Blue Ribbon

In a shaker mix:

  • Pineapple Juice
  • 3 chili syrup
  • Grapefruit Juice
  • Lemon Juice
  • Add ice and shake
  • Pour through a strainer into a glass and serve

Non-Alcoholic Shandy

In a pint glass:

  • Strawberry Syrup - to make your own just use strawberry juice and sugar and let it sit overnight
  • Lemon Juice
  • Add Ice
  • Pour in KIT NA Get Set IPA
  • Stir and serve with a lemon wedge

