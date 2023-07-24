Refreshing summer mocktails that are easy to make at home

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine shares summer mocktail recipes.

PORTLAND, Maine — It's summertime, and you might be looking for a light, refreshing drink on a hot day.

If you want the feel of a cocktail, but don't want to drink alcohol, these mocktails are perfect.

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared three mocktail recipes you can make at home.

Paper King

In a shaker mix:

Pineapple Juice

Thai Tea Syrup – to make your own brew tea & add sugar. Let it sit overnight.

Lemon Juice

Add ice and shake

Pour through a strainer into a glass

Add ice

Fill up the glass with Stappi Red Bitters

Garnish with mint.

Blue Ribbon

In a shaker mix:

Pineapple Juice

3 chili syrup

Grapefruit Juice

Lemon Juice

Add ice and shake

Pour through a strainer into a glass and serve

Non-Alcoholic Shandy

In a pint glass:

Strawberry Syrup - to make your own just use strawberry juice and sugar and let it sit overnight

Lemon Juice

Add Ice

Pour in KIT NA Get Set IPA

Stir and serve with a lemon wedge