Refreshing summer mocktails that are easy to make at home

PORTLAND, Maine — It's summertime, and you might be looking for a light, refreshing drink on a hot day.
If you want the feel of a cocktail, but don't want to drink alcohol, these mocktails are perfect.
Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared three mocktail recipes you can make at home.
Paper King
In a shaker mix:
- Pineapple Juice
- Thai Tea Syrup – to make your own brew tea & add sugar. Let it sit overnight.
- Lemon Juice
- Add ice and shake
- Pour through a strainer into a glass
- Add ice
- Fill up the glass with Stappi Red Bitters
- Garnish with mint.
Blue Ribbon
In a shaker mix:
- Pineapple Juice
- 3 chili syrup
- Grapefruit Juice
- Lemon Juice
- Add ice and shake
- Pour through a strainer into a glass and serve
Non-Alcoholic Shandy
In a pint glass:
- Strawberry Syrup - to make your own just use strawberry juice and sugar and let it sit overnight
- Lemon Juice
- Add Ice
- Pour in KIT NA Get Set IPA
- Stir and serve with a lemon wedge