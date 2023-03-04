x
Light, refreshing mocktail recipes perfect for spring

We head to the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club to try some of their spring mocktails you can make at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring has sprung, and if you're looking for a non-alcoholic light, refreshing drink, you're in luck. Haley Wilson from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared two mocktail recipes with us. 

Yard Soda

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz pineapple juice
  • .75 oz lime juice
  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz ginger syrup
  • .5 oz simple syrup

Directions:

  • Combine all the ingredients in the shaker.
  • Shake with just a couple of ice cubes.
  • Pour over pebble ice.
  • Garnish with fresh mint.

Buzz Buzz, Buttercup 

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Seedlip Garden
  • .75 oz lemon juice
  • .75 oz bee pollen syrup
  • .5 oz simple syrup
  • .5 oz grapefruit juice

Directions:

  • Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.
  • Shake.
  • Fine strain into the glass.
  • Garnish with a 1/2 moon grapefruit slice.

