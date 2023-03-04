Light, refreshing mocktail recipes perfect for spring

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring has sprung, and if you're looking for a non-alcoholic light, refreshing drink, you're in luck. Haley Wilson from the Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared two mocktail recipes with us.
Yard Soda
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz pineapple juice
- .75 oz lime juice
- .75 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz ginger syrup
- .5 oz simple syrup
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in the shaker.
- Shake with just a couple of ice cubes.
- Pour over pebble ice.
- Garnish with fresh mint.
Buzz Buzz, Buttercup
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Seedlip Garden
- .75 oz lemon juice
- .75 oz bee pollen syrup
- .5 oz simple syrup
- .5 oz grapefruit juice
Directions:
- Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.
- Shake.
- Fine strain into the glass.
- Garnish with a 1/2 moon grapefruit slice.