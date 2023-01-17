Mocktail recipes perfect for any time of year

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're participating in Dry January or if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the Hunt and Alpine Club in Portland is sharing a couple of easy mocktail recipes that are sure to hit the spot.
The Bonecrusher
Ingredients
- 2 oz tequila substitute
- 1/2 tsp smoked salt
- 1 oz agave syrup
- 1 oz fresh lime juice
- Spicy red pepper sauce
Instructions
- Combine tequila substitute, smoked salt, agave syrup, fresh lime juice, and a splash of spicy red pepper sauce to a shaker.
- Shake well with ice
- Pour and enjoy
Portland's Hunt + Alpine Club owner and bartender, Andrew Volk, said you can find a tequila substitute online.
Golden Hour
Ingredients
- 1 oz pineapple juice
- 1 oz coconut-infused sugar syrup
- .5 oz fresh lime juice
- .5 oz fresh grapefruit juice
Instructions
- Combine pineapple juice, coconut-infused sugar syrup, fresh lime juice, and grapefruit juice
- Shake well with ice
- Pour over crushed ice and enjoy
