x
Mocktail recipes perfect for any time of year

It's Dry January, but the mocktail recipes being shared by Portland's Hunt + Alpine Club can be enjoyed beyond this month.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're participating in Dry January or if you prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the Hunt and Alpine Club in Portland is sharing a couple of easy mocktail recipes that are sure to hit the spot.

The Bonecrusher

Ingredients

  • 2 oz tequila substitute
  • 1/2 tsp smoked salt
  • 1 oz agave syrup
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice  
  • Spicy red pepper sauce

Instructions

  1. Combine tequila substitute, smoked salt, agave syrup, fresh lime juice, and a splash of spicy red pepper sauce to a shaker.
  2. Shake well with ice
  3. Pour and enjoy

Portland's Hunt + Alpine Club owner and bartender, Andrew Volk, said you can find a tequila substitute online.

Golden Hour

Ingredients

  • 1 oz pineapple juice
  • 1 oz coconut-infused sugar syrup
  • .5 oz fresh lime juice
  • .5 oz fresh grapefruit juice

Instructions

  1. Combine pineapple juice, coconut-infused sugar syrup, fresh lime juice, and grapefruit juice
  2. Shake well with ice
  3. Pour over crushed ice and enjoy

