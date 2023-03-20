x
207

Check out these bar-quality cocktails you can make at home

The Portland Hunt and Alpine Club is sharing a couple of easy and tasty cocktails that are simple enough to make in the comfort of your own home.
Credit: NEWS CENTER Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Every once in a while, you want the taste of a bar-quality cocktail without having to leave your own home. 

The bartenders over at the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club are sharing a martini and trident recipe.

Seasonal Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2oz Bimini gin
  • 1oz EVOO-washed vermouth
  • 3 drops saline
  • 3 dash black lemon bitters

Instructions:

  1. Combine ingredients, stir, strain, and pour.
  2. Lemon swath — express and discard. 
  3. Garnish with dill sprig. 

Trident

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz aquavit
  • 1 oz Cynar
  • 1 oz fino sherry
  • 2 drops peach bitters

Instructions:

  1. Combine ingredients, stir, strain, and pour. 
  2. Garnish with expressed lemon peel. 

