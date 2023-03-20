Check out these bar-quality cocktails you can make at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Every once in a while, you want the taste of a bar-quality cocktail without having to leave your own home.
The bartenders over at the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club are sharing a martini and trident recipe.
Seasonal Martini
Ingredients:
- 2oz Bimini gin
- 1oz EVOO-washed vermouth
- 3 drops saline
- 3 dash black lemon bitters
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients, stir, strain, and pour.
- Lemon swath — express and discard.
- Garnish with dill sprig.
Trident
Ingredients:
- 1 oz aquavit
- 1 oz Cynar
- 1 oz fino sherry
- 2 drops peach bitters
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients, stir, strain, and pour.
- Garnish with expressed lemon peel.