These summer cocktails are perfect for big gatherings

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer is here and that means you're more than likely to host or attend a few BBQ's and gatherings this summer.
The bartenders at the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club are sharing three cocktail recipes that can be made in a pitcher and your party guests will love.
Bicycle Day
Ingredients:
- Gin
- Italian bitters
- Fresh strawberry syrup
- Fresh lime juice
- Sugar syrup
- Orange bitters
- Cucumbers, sliced
Instructions:
- Pour ingredients into shaker with ice
- Shake well
- Serve with pebble ice
- Garnish with fresh strawberry
Firecracker
Ingredients:
- Vodka or tequila
- Fresh lime juice
- Chile syrup
- Slice of lime
Instructions:
- Add ingredients to shaker with ice
- Shake
- Serve with pebble ice and top off with club soda
- Garnish with lime wheel
Old Fashioned
Ingredients:
- Two kinds of rum
- Coconut sugar syrup
- Tiki bitters
Instructions:
- Combine ingredients in glass with large ice cube
- Stir with spoon
- Garnish with orange twist and pinch of salt