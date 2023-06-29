x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

These summer cocktails are perfect for big gatherings

The bartenders at the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club are sharing a few cocktail recipes that can be made in a pitcher and your party guests will love.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer is here and that means you're more than likely to host or attend a few BBQ's and gatherings this summer. 

The bartenders at the Portland Hunt and Alpine Club are sharing three cocktail recipes that can be made in a pitcher and your party guests will love.

Bicycle Day

Ingredients:

  • Gin
  • Italian bitters
  • Fresh strawberry syrup
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Sugar syrup
  • Orange bitters
  • Cucumbers, sliced

Instructions:

  1. Pour ingredients into shaker with ice
  2. Shake well
  3. Serve with pebble ice
  4. Garnish with fresh strawberry

Firecracker

Ingredients:

  • Vodka or tequila
  • Fresh lime juice
  • Chile syrup
  • Slice of lime

Instructions:

  1. Add ingredients to shaker with ice
  2. Shake
  3. Serve with pebble ice and top off with club soda
  4. Garnish with lime wheel

Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • Two kinds of rum
  • Coconut sugar syrup
  • Tiki bitters

Instructions:

  1. Combine ingredients in glass with large ice cube
  2. Stir with spoon
  3. Garnish with orange twist and pinch of salt

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Before You Leave, Check This Out