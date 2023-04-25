Recipe: Smoked trout mousse on a homemade cracker

Chef Peter Rudolph shows us how to make a summer appetizer at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is here, and summer is fast approaching, which means spending more time outside. If you're looking for the perfect appetizer to enjoy on the deck, maybe with a glass of wine, then Chef Peter Rudolph has you covered.

Rudolph joined us in the 207 kitchen from the Cape Arundel Inn and showed us how to make a Smoked Trout Mousse with homemade Flaxseed Crackers.

Seeded Crackers

Ingredients:

1 cup flax seeds

½ cup chia seeds

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup poppy seeds

½ cup pumpkin seeds

⅛ teaspoon celery seeds

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoons Aleppo pepper

1 tablespoon salt

Maldon salt flakes for sprinkling

2 cups just-boiled water

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350f.

Line a cookie sheet or casserole pan with parchment or wax paper, oil lightly, or use cooking spray.

In a bowl combine all ingredients except Maldon salt flakes and water.

Gradually add the boiled water, and stir to combine after each addition and before adding more water.

Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to hydrate.

The water should be completely absorbed.

Transfer the mixture to the lined pan and spread into a thin even layer using a flexible spatula.

Sprinkle with Maldon salt flakes, press the salt into the mixture with your hands, and let sit for 20 minutes.

Place in the oven for 1 hour, rotating once at 30 minutes.

Leave the oven on and remove the pan from the oven, let cool for 10 minutes.

Flip the cracker and remove the parchment or wax paper.

Return the cracker to the oven for 30 minutes, or until it is completely dry and crisp.

The cracker will be great for 2 weeks if stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

Smoked Trout Mousse

Ingredients:

1 lb. smoked trout filet, skin removed, broken into medium size pieces. Hot smoked trout is best for this mousse, store-bought or homemade.

1 cup water

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon soy sauce or tamari

½ lemon, zested

1 cup heavy cream, whipped to firm peaks.

Herb garnish - dill or chives or edible flowers

Directions:

In a food processor add the trout, black pepper, and soy sauce, and process until very fine.

Gradually add the water until the trout mixture becomes a malleable paste, the consistency of soft cream cheese.

Transfer the mixture to a container and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. It will thicken up as the trout absorbs the moisture.

In a bowl or Kitchen-Aid mixer, whisk your heavy cream to firm peaks, careful not to overmix.

Using a bowl and a flexible spatula, combine ¾ c of the smoked trout mousse and the whipped cream in approximately 1 cup increments, folding carefully and completely to combine.

When the mixture is a light, fluffy, delicious-looking mousse, stop folding in the cream and get ready to assemble.

Plating

Select the perfect pieces of flax cracker, 1-2 bite sizes, 1”-2” squares or rectangles or triangles, no need to be perfectly uniform for your first attempt. Add an adequate spoonful of the mousse onto the cracker and top with a generous amount of the herb garnish.