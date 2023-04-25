x
Recipe: Smoked trout mousse on a homemade cracker

Chef Peter Rudolph shows us how to make a summer appetizer at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Spring is here, and summer is fast approaching, which means spending more time outside. If you're looking for the perfect appetizer to enjoy on the deck, maybe with a glass of wine, then Chef Peter Rudolph has you covered.

Rudolph joined us in the 207 kitchen from the Cape Arundel Inn and showed us how to make a Smoked Trout Mousse with homemade Flaxseed Crackers.

Seeded Crackers

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flax seeds
  • ½ cup chia seeds
  • ½ cup sunflower seeds
  • ½ cup sesame seeds
  • ½ cup poppy seeds
  • ½ cup pumpkin seeds
  • ⅛ teaspoon celery seeds
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • ½ teaspoons Aleppo pepper
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • Maldon salt flakes for sprinkling
  • 2 cups just-boiled water

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350f. 
  • Line a cookie sheet or casserole pan with parchment or wax paper, oil lightly, or use cooking spray.
  • In a bowl combine all ingredients except Maldon salt flakes and water.
  • Gradually add the boiled water, and stir to combine after each addition and before adding more water. 
  • Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to hydrate. 
  • The water should be completely absorbed. 
  • Transfer the mixture to the lined pan and spread into a thin even layer using a flexible spatula. 
  • Sprinkle with Maldon salt flakes, press the salt into the mixture with your hands, and let sit for 20 minutes. 
  • Place in the oven for 1 hour, rotating once at 30 minutes. 
  • Leave the oven on and remove the pan from the oven, let cool for 10 minutes.
  • Flip the cracker and remove the parchment or wax paper. 
  • Return the cracker to the oven for 30 minutes, or until it is completely dry and crisp. 
  • The cracker will be great for 2 weeks if stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

Smoked Trout Mousse

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. smoked trout filet, skin removed, broken into medium size pieces. Hot smoked trout is best for this mousse, store-bought or homemade.
  • 1 cup water
  • ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ teaspoon soy sauce or tamari
  • ½ lemon, zested
  • 1 cup heavy cream, whipped to firm peaks.
  • Herb garnish - dill or chives or edible flowers

Directions:

  • In a food processor add the trout, black pepper, and soy sauce, and process until very fine. 
  • Gradually add the water until the trout mixture becomes a malleable paste, the consistency of soft cream cheese. 
  • Transfer the mixture to a container and refrigerate for 3 hours or overnight. It will thicken up as the trout absorbs the moisture. 
  • In a bowl or Kitchen-Aid mixer, whisk your heavy cream to firm peaks, careful not to overmix. 
  • Using a bowl and a flexible spatula, combine ¾ c of the smoked trout mousse and the whipped cream in approximately 1 cup increments, folding carefully and completely to combine. 
  • When the mixture is a light, fluffy, delicious-looking mousse, stop folding in the cream and get ready to assemble.

Plating

Select the perfect pieces of flax cracker, 1-2 bite sizes, 1”-2” squares or rectangles or triangles, no need to be perfectly uniform for your first attempt. Add an adequate spoonful of the mousse onto the cracker and top with a generous amount of the herb garnish.

