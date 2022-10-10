207 Recipe: No-bake granola bars you can make at home

Vanessa Seder shows 207 how to make granola bars that are healthy and easy to take on the go.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef and cookbook author Vanessa Seder joined us in the 207 kitchen to demonstrate how to make no-bake granola bars. They come together quickly and can be modified for all the flavors your family enjoys.

On top of being healthy, they're also easy to grab on the go for those busy days when you need a snack. The recipe makes 12 granola bars.

Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats.

1 cup puffed brown rice cereal.

½ cup dried pitted unsweetened cherries.

½ cup roughly chopped Marcona almonds.

¼ cup natural smooth almond butter.

½ cup brown rice syrup.

½ cup virgin (unrefined) coconut oil.

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon.

¼ teaspoon sea salt.

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.

1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate.

Directions:

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, stir the oats, brown rice cereal, cherries, and almonds together. Set aside.

Combine the almond butter, brown rice syrup, coconut oil, cinnamon, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook, occasionally stirring until the coconut oil melts and the mixture thins slightly for about 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and stir in the vanilla.

Pour the almond butter mixture over the oat mixture and gently stir to combine and coat. Let cool slightly, about 5 minutes, then stir in the chocolate.

Spread the mixture out evenly into the prepared pan, cover with parchment paper, and use the bottom of a glass or your hands to press down into the pan, creating a flat, even layer.

Transfer to the refrigerator until set, about 1 hour, then slice into 12 bars. The finished bars can be stored in an airtight container or individually wrapped in wax paper and kept in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

See the full recipe come to life in the 207 kitchen in the video below: