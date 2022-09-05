Recipe: A light and fresh beet salad

PORTLAND, Maine — Gil Plaster from The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine joined the 207 kitchen to share a light and refreshing beet salad recipe.
Creamy Lemon Vinegarette
- 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
- 4 tbsp Lemon Juice
- 1 lemon zested
- .33 shallot diced
- 1 clove garlic
- 2 tbsp Champagne Vinegar
- 2 tbsp honey
- 16 oz canola oil
Place all ingredients in a blender except for the oil.
Once blended fully slowly add oil until completely emulsified.
Goat Cheese Mousse
- ¼ cup Heavy Cream
- 1 cup Goat cheese
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 tbsp salt
Add goat cheese and lemon zest to blender and pulse 3-5 times till the goat cheese is not 1 block.
Add cream and salt, and blend on medium speed till fluffy about 30 sec.
Directions:
- Make Lemon Vinigrette
- Spread a swatch of goat cheese moose on the plate
- Mix lemon vinaigrette into watercress lettuce and place lettuce on the plates
- Add cooked pickled beet
- Add raw sliced beets
- Add rhubarb
- Add cooked beets