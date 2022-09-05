x
Recipe: A light and fresh beet salad

Chef Gil Plaster from The Tiller at Cliff House Maine joins 207 with his recipe for beet salad.

PORTLAND, Maine — Gil Plaster from The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine joined the 207 kitchen to share a light and refreshing beet salad recipe.

Creamy Lemon Vinegarette

  • 2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
  • 4 tbsp Lemon Juice
  • 1 lemon zested
  • .33 shallot diced
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 2 tbsp Champagne Vinegar
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 16 oz canola oil   

Place all ingredients in a blender except for the oil.

Once blended fully slowly add oil until completely emulsified.

Goat Cheese Mousse 

  • ¼ cup Heavy Cream
  • 1 cup Goat cheese
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 tbsp salt

Add goat cheese and lemon zest to blender and pulse 3-5 times till the goat cheese is not 1 block. 

Add cream and salt, and blend on medium speed till fluffy about 30 sec.

Directions:

  • Make Lemon Vinigrette
  • Spread a swatch of goat cheese moose on the plate
  • Mix lemon vinaigrette into watercress lettuce and place lettuce on the plates
  • Add cooked pickled beet
  • Add raw sliced beets
  • Add rhubarb
  • Add cooked beets

