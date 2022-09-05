Recipe: A light and fresh beet salad

Chef Gil Plaster from The Tiller at Cliff House Maine joins 207 with his recipe for beet salad.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Gil Plaster from The Tiller Restaurant at Cliff House Maine joined the 207 kitchen to share a light and refreshing beet salad recipe.

Creamy Lemon Vinegarette

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

4 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 lemon zested

.33 shallot diced

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp Champagne Vinegar

2 tbsp honey

16 oz canola oil

Place all ingredients in a blender except for the oil.

Once blended fully slowly add oil until completely emulsified.

Goat Cheese Mousse

¼ cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Goat cheese

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 tbsp salt

Add goat cheese and lemon zest to blender and pulse 3-5 times till the goat cheese is not 1 block.

Add cream and salt, and blend on medium speed till fluffy about 30 sec.

Directions:

Make Lemon Vinigrette

Spread a swatch of goat cheese moose on the plate

Mix lemon vinaigrette into watercress lettuce and place lettuce on the plates

Add cooked pickled beet

Add raw sliced beets

Add rhubarb

Add cooked beets