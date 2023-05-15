x
207

Recipe: Making poached salmon salad

Peter Rudolph from Cape Arundel Inn joins us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for poached salmon salad.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Peter Rudolph is the chef at Ocean Restaurant at Cape Arundel Inn over in Kennebunkport. 

He joined us in the 207 studio to show us how to make a poached salmon salad with a curry emulsion and mixed herbs.

Poaching Liquid

  • 2 quarts water
  • 2 stalks celery
  • 1 onion, quartered
  • 1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1” segments
  • ¼ bunch of parsley
  • ¼ bunch dill
  • 1 cup of white wine
  • Lemon peels from 1 lemon
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil; then simmer for 15-20 minutes.
  • Reduce the temperature of the poaching liquid to 165f.
  • Add a 12-ounce salmon filet to the liquid and leave it in the liquid until the internal temperature of the fish reaches 140f. This is the perfect temperature.
  • Remove the fish from the liquid and cool in the refrigerator.
  • When the salmon is completely cooled for more than 2 hours or overnight, remove the skin using tongs.
  • Scrape away the brown bloodline, rinsing to remove it completely. 
  • Pick the salmon into small pieces.

Salmon Salad

  • 12 oz salmon filet, poached in the poaching liquid, broken into small pieces
  • ½ C sour cream or creme fraiche
  • 3 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 dash of Tabasco
  • 1 teaspoon white wine
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons red onion, minced
  • 2 tablespoons celery, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chives, cut thinly
  • 2 tablespoons of the poaching liquid
  • Salt to taste

Directions:

  • With a small bowl and a flexible spatula, combine all ingredients for the salmon salad, with the spatula fold them together until loosely combined.
  • Check the seasoning and adjust the flavor and consistency with additional salt, lemon juice, or poaching liquid if necessary.

Curry Emulsion

  • ½ cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1-2 tablespoons madras curry powder

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together.

