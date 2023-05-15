Recipe: Making poached salmon salad

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Peter Rudolph is the chef at Ocean Restaurant at Cape Arundel Inn over in Kennebunkport.
He joined us in the 207 studio to show us how to make a poached salmon salad with a curry emulsion and mixed herbs.
Poaching Liquid
- 2 quarts water
- 2 stalks celery
- 1 onion, quartered
- 1 carrot, peeled and cut into 1” segments
- ¼ bunch of parsley
- ¼ bunch dill
- 1 cup of white wine
- Lemon peels from 1 lemon
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients and bring to a boil; then simmer for 15-20 minutes.
- Reduce the temperature of the poaching liquid to 165f.
- Add a 12-ounce salmon filet to the liquid and leave it in the liquid until the internal temperature of the fish reaches 140f. This is the perfect temperature.
- Remove the fish from the liquid and cool in the refrigerator.
- When the salmon is completely cooled for more than 2 hours or overnight, remove the skin using tongs.
- Scrape away the brown bloodline, rinsing to remove it completely.
- Pick the salmon into small pieces.
Salmon Salad
- 12 oz salmon filet, poached in the poaching liquid, broken into small pieces
- ½ C sour cream or creme fraiche
- 3 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 dash of Tabasco
- 1 teaspoon white wine
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons red onion, minced
- 2 tablespoons celery, minced
- 2 tablespoons chives, cut thinly
- 2 tablespoons of the poaching liquid
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- With a small bowl and a flexible spatula, combine all ingredients for the salmon salad, with the spatula fold them together until loosely combined.
- Check the seasoning and adjust the flavor and consistency with additional salt, lemon juice, or poaching liquid if necessary.
Curry Emulsion
- ½ cup of mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1-2 tablespoons madras curry powder
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk together.