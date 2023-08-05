Recipe: A bright and vibrant spring soup

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Peter Rudolph is the chef at Ocean Restaurant at Cape Arundel Inn and Resort in Kennebunkport. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for spring pea soup with lemon-scented whipped cream and mint.
Soup Base
- 2 quarts water
- 2 stalks of celery, cut into 2” segments
- 1 shallot, sliced
- 2-3 stalks and fronds of a fennel bulb, cut into 2” segments
- ¼ bunch of parsley
- ¼ bunch of tarragon
- 3-4 leaves of mint
- 2 strips of lemon peel
- 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup heavy cream
Directions:
- Bring all ingredients (excluding the cream) to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes.
- Add the heavy cream and return to a boil, then reserve the liquid and strain out all ingredients.
- Cool completely, and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Pea Puree
- 2 lbs. frozen peas or 3-4 lbs. fresh English peas in the pods
- ¼ bunch tarragon, pick the leaves from the stalks
- ¼ bunch parsley, pick the leaves from the stalks
- 2 tablespoons kosher salt
Directions:
- Bring four quarts of water and salt to a boil and blanch the peas and parsley in the water until tender (approximately one to two minutes), then shock them in cold water.
- Using a blender, puree the peas, parsley, and tarragon into a thick puree using enough of the soup base to make the blender work properly.
- Cool completely and store in the refrigerator.
Soup Final Preparation
- Bring the soup base to a boil
- Add ¼ cup of pea puree for each cup of base
- Blend together with an immersion hand blender or in a standing blender, and serve immediately to maintain color and flavor
Whipped Cream
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ½ lemon, zested
- Pinch of salt
Directions:
- Using a bowl and whisk, or a kitchen aid mixer, whip the heavy cream, salt, and lemon zest till medium peaks.
- Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Julienne the mint and sprinkle it on the finished dish.