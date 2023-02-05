Recipe: Maine crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with Lynn Archer

PORTLAND, Maine — Living in Maine, there's no shortage of fresh seafood or ways to use it. Lynn Archer, the owner and chef at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland, stopped by the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for Maine crab stuffed jumbo shrimp.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb jumbo shrimp, deveined and peeled. Leave tail shell.
- 1/2 stick melted butter
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1/4 cup diced red pepper
- 1/4 cup diced celery
- 1/2 lb Maine crab meat
- Juice from 1/4 lemon or 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 sleeve Ritz crackers
Directions:
- Melt butter in sauté pan.
- Add celery, onion & red pepper. Sauté briefly leaving onions translucent.
- In a mixing bowl, crush 1 sleeve of Ritz crackers.
- Mix in celery, onion, & red pepper from the sauté pan.
- Mix in Maine crab meat.
- Place shrimp cut side down into a baking pan.
- Mound crab, cracker, celery, red pepper, and onion mixture on top of the shrimp.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes.