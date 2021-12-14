x
Recipe: Lynn Archer’s shrimp scampi

Chef Lynn Archer shows us how to make fresh shrimp scampi without breaking the bank.

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner of Archer's on the Pier in Rockland. She shared her recipe for shrimp scampi.

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 pounds peeled & deveined large shrimp (cooked or raw)
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons prepared pesto
  • 1.5 cups of white wine
  • 1 pound pasta
  • Shredded parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Sauté chopped garlic in extra virgin olive oil
  2. Add shrimp, flipping a few times until almost cooked
  3. Add pesto & flip shrimp
  4. Add white wine
  5. Cook pasta
  6. Top pasta with scampi & shredded parmesan cheese

