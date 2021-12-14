Recipe: Lynn Archer’s shrimp scampi

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner of Archer's on the Pier in Rockland. She shared her recipe for shrimp scampi.
Ingredients:
- 1.25 pounds peeled & deveined large shrimp (cooked or raw)
- 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons prepared pesto
- 1.5 cups of white wine
- 1 pound pasta
- Shredded parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Sauté chopped garlic in extra virgin olive oil
- Add shrimp, flipping a few times until almost cooked
- Add pesto & flip shrimp
- Add white wine
- Cook pasta
- Top pasta with scampi & shredded parmesan cheese