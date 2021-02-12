Recipe: Goats Cheese Gnudi at home

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Matt Duley is the chef at Luna Rooftop Bar and Salt Yard Cafe, both located in the Canopy Hotel in Portland. He joined us in the 207 kitchen to show us how to make Goats Cheese Gnudi.
Gnudi:
- 2 eggs
- 1lb. ricotta
- 8 ounces goats cheese
- 1 cup grated parmesan
- 1 Tbsp fresh parsley
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 2 ½ lbs. semolina flour
- Toasted hazelnuts (optional)
- Watercress (optional)
Sweet Potato Puree:
- 1 medium sweet potato
- 2 Tbsp butter
- ¼ cup apple cider
- Cream to thin for consistency
Instructions for the Gnudi:
- Mix all ingredients except semolina flour in a medium mixing bowl until well incorporated
- Place enough semolina to cover the bottom of a baking dish
- Scoop ricotta mixture by the spoonful (about cherry tomato size) onto a layer of semolina, leaving a little space between each
- Gently spread enough semolina over the gnudi to cover completely
- Store in refrigerator for three days to allow to cure
Instructions for the Sweet Potato Puree:
- Roast sweet potato in 350°F oven for about 35-45 minutes or until fork-tender
- Let cool to be able to handle and remove peel from sweet potato
- In a medium mixing bowl, add sweet potato, butter, and apple cider
- Mix with a blender or a potato masher/whisk
- Add heavy cream to your liking for the thickness of the sauce
Assembly:
- In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil with ½ Tbsp salt.
- While the water is boiling, add sweet potato puree to a small saucepan and heat over low heat, so it doesn’t splatter.
- When water comes to a boil, drop gnudi gently into the pot. Allow cooking until they start to float about five to seven minutes
- Remove from boiling water gently and reserve on a plate to make for easier plating
- Ladle sweet potato puree into a shallow bowl, top with an appropriate portion of gnudi
- Garnish with chopped hazelnuts, watercress, and salt and pepper