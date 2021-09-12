Recipe from the galley: seared salmon with maple honey mustard glaze

PORTLAND, Maine — Captain Sean Grimes is no stranger to cooking in tight spaces. He and Ben Welzenbach own and operate the Schooner Heritage out of Rockland, which does three- to six-day trips off the coast of Maine. Grimes does the cooking on those trips.
He came into the 207 studio to share one of his favorites: seared salmon with a maple honey mustard glaze.
Servings: 4
Vegetables:
- 3 small/medium roughly cut
- 12 ounces fingerling potatoes halved lengthwise
- 1 cup brussels sprouts
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- ½ tablespoon minced garlic
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Wash and dry vegetables
- Toss in a bowl with oil, salt, pepper, and garlic
- Evenly spread-out vegetables on a baking sheet
- Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until tender with a fork
- Set aside
Glaze:
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
- Dash of salt and pepper
- Dash garlic powder
- Mix and set aside
Salmon:
- 4 6-8oz salmon portions skin on or off
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Fresh Dill
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper
- On medium-high heat in a nonstick pan add oil
- Sear salmon skin side up till golden and crispy
- Flip salmon
- Glaze salmon with some of the glaze and finish in the oven for 4 minutes
- Remove from oven turn oven on broil
- Generously top with more glaze, save some for plating
- Put salmon under the broiler (checking frequently) for 2 minutes or until glaze bubbles
- Serve salmon on a bed of vegetables
- Drizzle salmon and vegetables with leftover glaze
- Garnish salmon with fresh dill and enjoy
