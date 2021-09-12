x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Recipe from the galley: seared salmon with maple honey mustard glaze

Capt. Sean Grimes shares a favorite that he makes on the Schooner Heritage.

PORTLAND, Maine — Captain Sean Grimes is no stranger to cooking in tight spaces. He and Ben Welzenbach own and operate the Schooner Heritage out of Rockland, which does three- to six-day trips off the coast of Maine. Grimes does the cooking on those trips. 

He came into the 207 studio to share one of his favorites: seared salmon with a maple honey mustard glaze.

Servings: 4

Vegetables:

  • 3 small/medium roughly cut 
  • 12 ounces fingerling potatoes halved lengthwise
  • 1 cup brussels sprouts
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ tablespoon minced garlic
  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit 
  2. Wash and dry vegetables
  3. Toss in a bowl with oil, salt, pepper, and garlic
  4. Evenly spread-out vegetables on a baking sheet
  5. Roast in the oven for 15-20 minutes or until tender with a fork
  6. Set aside

Glaze:               

  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
  • Dash of salt and pepper
  • Dash garlic powder
  1. Mix and set aside

Salmon:

  • 4 6-8oz salmon portions skin on or off
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Fresh Dill             
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper
  3. On medium-high heat in a nonstick pan add oil
  4. Sear salmon skin side up till golden and crispy
  5. Flip salmon
  6. Glaze salmon with some of the glaze and finish in the oven for 4 minutes
  7. Remove from oven turn oven on broil
  8. Generously top with more glaze, save some for plating
  9. Put salmon under the broiler (checking frequently) for 2 minutes or until glaze bubbles
  10. Serve salmon on a bed of vegetables
  11. Drizzle salmon and vegetables with leftover glaze
  12. Garnish salmon with fresh dill and enjoy

Related Articles

More stories from 207: 

In Other News

Recipe from the galley: Seared Salmon with Maple Honey Mustard Glaze