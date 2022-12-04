Musician Toby McAllister shares new music, upcoming shows across the Northeast

Toby McAllister stops by the 207 studio and shares new music

PORTLAND, Maine — The last two years have been difficult for musicians who count on live performances to earn an income. Many musicians were forced to take their performances online with bars and venues closed or limiting capacity.

For local musician Toby McAllister, it was no different. But now that stages are back open and venues are booking gigs, he’s glad to be back on stage.

McAllister is no stranger to the local music scene; he spent years playing with Sparks the Rescue and Jameson Four around Maine and beyond. Now he’s doing more solo work, and he released a new EP in December titled “Daydreamin.”

McAllister will be performing with Old 97’s from April 18 – 23, with shows in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Tarrytown, New York, Garwood, New Jersey, and New York City.

He’ll then be doing show shows on May 29 and May 31 with The Boxmasters, a band that includes actor Billy Bob Thornton. Those shows are in Manchester, NH, and Hampton, NH.