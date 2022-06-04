Pete Kilpatrick’s live stream streak is coming to an end.

The Maine musician will do his 100th live stream this weekend since March 2020.

PORTLAND, Maine — When COVID hit in March 2020, Maine musician Pete Kilpatrick found himself in the same position as many musicians, wondering what he would do.

With shows canceled and the uncertainty of when he’d be able to play again, Kilpatrick went to Facebook and started doing live streams.

Two years and 99 live streams later, Kilpatrick is getting ready to host his 100th and final stream on Saturday.

The musician said he’d enjoyed the virtual performances that often last three hours, include requests, and have helped him reach new and old fans worldwide.

With venues open again, Kilpatrick is staying busy. He’s back to performing live shows, including two upcoming shows with The Bacon Brothers, including Hollywood A-lister Kevin Bacon.

