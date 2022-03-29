Oshima Brothers set to release a new album

The Maine duo is happy to be back on the road and making new music.

PORTLAND, Maine — Around the world, it's been a trying two years for musicians. With venues closing their doors, then reopening in limited capacities, musicians have had to be creative to reach their fans and keep making music.

For Mainers Sean and Jamie Oshima, virtual concerts from home were a chance to perform and stay in touch with their fans, but the brothers are glad to be back on the road.

Oshima Brothers recently wrapped up tours along the east coast and through the Midwest. Now they're getting ready to release a new album. To celebrate the release on Friday of "Dark Nights Golden Days," Oshima Brothers will perform a virtual live stream concert at 8 p.m. Thursday.

They joined us in the 207 studio to talk about the new album and perform a couple of songs.