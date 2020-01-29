PORTLAND, Maine — Muddy Ruckus is back in the 207 studio, bringing new music with them. They performed their soon to be released song "Stardust" as well as "From The Floor," which came out in October.

The band recently released a new single titled "footsteps" and has released a new video to go with it. Ryan Flaherty says he recorded the video on his phone, and stayed up for 24 hours straight to edit it in time for the song to be released.

The release comes as one of the band members, Erika Stahl, is dealing with medical issues. She's currently in need of a kidney transplant due to kidney failure. She shared here story with us, and and a fundraiser is set up on Facebook.

