PORTLAND, Maine — Chris Brown & Brett Wickard from Bull Moose share some new releases.

Halsey – Manic – CD or LP – Maybe Halsey should have named this album “As Maine Goes,” because her two biggest songs were co-written by Mainers. The second one, “Without Me,” is on this album.

Emilia Dahlin Sextet – Green Things To Grow – CD

She has two CD release parties scheduled for this Saturday at Space. She was really active in the local folk/roots scene in the aughts and this is her first album since then. This live album has a really nice sound with acoustic bass, vibes, and backing singers (and tasteful guitar and drums.)

Ransom Riggs – The Conference of the Birds - #5 in the Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children series – Hardcover

Simon Jimenez – The Vanished Birds – hardcover – Thanks to the weirdness of space travel, this book takes place over 1000 years without having to introduce a million characters. A jaded space captain has lost touch with everything except work until a strange boy comes into her life.

The Fugitive Kind Blu-ray

This is the first Blu-ray release of Criterion’s 2009 hi-def restoration. The film is from 1960 and stars Marlon Brando, Anna Magnani, Joanne Woodward, and Maureen Stapleton.

