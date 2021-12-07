Making your garden a haven for butterflies

Plants that attract - and keep -- butterflies around add beauty to your garden

YARMOUTH, Maine — Gardens bring beauty and color to your yard -- and they can attract birds and butterflies, and entice them to stick around. We visited with Tom Estabrook from Estabrook's Garden Center in Yarmouth to learn about some of the plants that butterflies find attractive.

Tom suggested the following plants as good ones for attracting butterflies:

Butterfly weed - there are many varieties of this plant - and different varieties grow in different settings

Swamp Milkweed

Pink Cotton Candy

Achillia (also known as Yarrow)

Hyssop

Butterfly Bush

Verbena bonariensis (or Tall Verbena)

Joe Pye Weed