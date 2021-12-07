Making your garden a haven for butterflies

YARMOUTH, Maine — Gardens bring beauty and color to your yard -- and they can attract birds and butterflies, and entice them to stick around. We visited with Tom Estabrook from Estabrook's Garden Center in Yarmouth to learn about some of the plants that butterflies find attractive.
Tom suggested the following plants as good ones for attracting butterflies:
Butterfly weed - there are many varieties of this plant - and different varieties grow in different settings
Swamp Milkweed
Pink Cotton Candy
Achillia (also known as Yarrow)
Hyssop
Butterfly Bush
Verbena bonariensis (or Tall Verbena)
Joe Pye Weed
There are lots more! Ask your local nursery for some suggestions.