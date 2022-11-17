Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts

Aimsel Ponti previews upcoming concerts including The Mallett Brothers, Love By Numb3rs & King Kyote.

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage.

SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of Music

INFO: Americana, roots, blues, and soul trio Love By Numb3rs released the album “Earth Needs a Moon” on Sept. 30 and is celebrating with a show at Portland House of Music. The band features former Gypsy Tailwind bandmates Anna Lombard and Dan Connor, as well as Jon Roods from Rustic Overtones. Singer-songwriter Jon King, who performs as King Kyote, opens the show. King was a contestant this year on NBC’s “American Song Contest” with his song “Get Out Alive.”

SHOW: Jake Shimabukuro

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19. @ Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield

WHEN & WHERE: Sunday, Nov. 20 @ The Strand Theatre in Rockland

INFO: You’ve got two chances to be dazzled and delighted by ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro. With impressive fingerwork and a stable of genre-crossing songs, including rock, bluegrass, flamenco, folk, and classical, a Shimabukuro show has something for all musical tastes. Last year’s “Jake & Friends” album features songs with artists like Willie Nelson, Michael McDonald, and Bette Midler. In 2012, Shimabukuro released “Ukulele Disney,” featuring tunes like “Under The Sea,” “Winnie the Pooh,” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee.”

SHOW: Model Airplane’s Funksgiving

WHEN & WHERE: Nov. 25 & 26. Portland House of Music

INFO: Two nights of first-rate funk led by singers Lyle Divinsky and Gina Alibrio and an all-star cast of musicians including Brian Desmond Graham, Tyler Quist, Lucas Desmond, Phil Rodriguez, Max Cantlin, Pete Genova, Dana Farnsworth, and Dan Boyden. Get tix fast!

SHOW: Mallett Brothers Band

WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland

INFO: Always a great show from a band that formed in 2009 and has been going strong ever since. Luke, Will, and the rest of the band have made a name for themselves all over the country with their rock and roll, Americana, and country sound.