King Kyote gears up for music festivals across Maine

King Kyote will be playing at the All Roads Music Festival and the Sandy River Music Festival.

PORTLAND, Maine — The temperatures are warming and the days are getting longer—good news for Maine music fans who enjoy getting outside and listening to live music.

Jon King, who performs under the name King Kyote, stopped by the 207 studio to play some of his music and tell us about some upcoming shows.

He’ll be performing at the All Roads Music Festival in Belfast on May 19 and 20, and the Sandy River Music Festival in Farmington on Memorial Day Weekend.

King Kyote "The Wild"

King Kyote is also currently fundraising to record his first full-length album.

If you’d like to see him perform in Portland, he’ll be at Portland House of Music on Saturday, April 29.