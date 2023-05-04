The Steel Wheels bring Americana-folk sound to New England

Based out of Virginia, The Steel Wheels are performing in New Hampshire and Vermont this week.

PORTLAND, Maine — On 207 we love featuring local bands, many of which are performing in the area, and on the rise. Every so often, we get the chance to bring in a band in the middle of a tour, and that’s the case with The Steel Wheels.

The Virginia-based band is in the middle of the New England stretch of their tour, and we were lucky enough to have them stop by the 207 studio while they were in Portland.

Their Americana-folk sound is great and their songwriting might be even better. They shared a story with us about two albums they put out during the COVID-19 pandemic and said they wrote their songs based on stories fans submitted to them.

They’ll be performing on April 6 at The Wood Barn in Exeter, New Hampshire, then on Saturday, April 8, they’ll be performing at the Peterborough Players Theater in Peterborough, New Hampshire.