12/OC getting set for big summer of shows on the water

The Maine band 12/OC will play weekly at two of Maine’s most popular waterfront bars.

PORTLAND, Maine — The band members of 12/OC have been musicians for pretty much as long as they can remember, and now they’re gaining popularity in Maine and beyond.

Guitarist and lead singer Reid Nichols said he began playing when he was 11, jokingly telling 207 he was playing in bars he probably never should have been allowed in.

Now, years later, the Maine band is booking venues across the state, and playing at major events like Carnaval Maine.

This summer, they’ll get even more exposure. The band has residencies scheduled for The Porthole in Portland every Tuesday night and at The Brunswick in Old Orchard Beach on Thursday nights.

The band members said some nights they’ll be opening for bigger bands, and some nights other bands will open for them. Either way, there will be plenty of opportunities for their fans in Maine to see them perform.

12/OC - "Forever Bound"

12/OC - "Shoot You Down"