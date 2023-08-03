Jud Caswell is tapping into what he knows for lyrical inspiration

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine musician and songwriter Jud Caswell has been around the Maine music scene for years. He is a one-man operation, writing and performing his own music. When writing songs, he likes to take inspiration from what he knows and what’s around him, which led him to write his song “The Great Divide.”

He said his grandparents, who passed away a few years ago, were married for 70 years and found themselves on opposite sides of politics. He said he was thinking about them, and the political divide in the country, when he wrote “The Great Divide,” emphasizing we’re not as far apart on issues as many people like to think. He believes if people came together more and found more common ground, we’d all be in a better place.