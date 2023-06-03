Connor Garvey brings new music to 207

Garvey joined 207 to discuss the success of his latest album and perform new music in the studio.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ten months removed from the release of his latest album, Maine musician Connor Garvey joined the 207 studio to talk about what it’s like to have the album released.

“It felt great, continues to feel great. It’s still in its first year of life,” Garvey said. “It feels incredible because it took a long time to work on it.”

Garvey said he was working on the album, "Another End of a Year", for about five years before it was released.

Connor Garvey's "The Boat"

If you’d like to see Garvey perform live, he has a show coming up on Friday at Blue in Portland. He’ll also be performing at the Sandy River Music Festival in Farmington on Memorial Day weekend.