x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

From Maine to LA, Duke Paul is making his music dreams come true

Duke Paul, originally from Maine, is performing in some of Los Angeles’ most famous venues.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Paul Tukey Jr. spent much of his childhood growing up in southern Maine before moving to the Baltimore area. 

Now, he’s living in Los Angeles where he’s performing about five to six nights a week under the name Duke Paul

He’s played at some of the city's most iconic venues including The Viper Room and the Troubadour, and now in the 207 studio, too, where he talked with us about his journey in music and played a few of his songs.

Duke Paul - "Where The Bad Things Go"

Duke Paul - "4th of July"

Related Articles

More 207 stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out