From Maine to LA, Duke Paul is making his music dreams come true

PORTLAND, Maine — Paul Tukey Jr. spent much of his childhood growing up in southern Maine before moving to the Baltimore area.

Now, he’s living in Los Angeles where he’s performing about five to six nights a week under the name Duke Paul .

He’s played at some of the city's most iconic venues including The Viper Room and the Troubadour, and now in the 207 studio, too, where he talked with us about his journey in music and played a few of his songs.