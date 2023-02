The fiddler is holding two album release events in Maine this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Fiddler Lissa Schneckenburger has been performing and writing music in Maine for years.

Now, she’s releasing a new album, "Falling Forward," with two events scheduled in Maine this week.

The first will be a reservation-only show in Belfast. You can buy tickets here.

Then, on Saturday, she’ll be performing at One Longfellow Square.