This Maine band has an unusual origin story

The band 13 Scotland Rd. joins us on 207 to share their music.

PORTLAND, Maine — There’s no one way to form a band.

Sometimes it’s friends from childhood, musicians who meet and come together later in life, and then there’s the story of 13 Scotland Rd.

Bill Binford, Aaron Seglin, and Ben Andreasen make up 13 Scotland Rd, a Maine-based band, with only one member originally from Maine.

While performing in the 207 studio, Binford told us he met Seglin through a chance encounter in South Orange, New Jersey. He said he was driving when he saw someone walking in the middle of the street, that person was Seglin.

Binford told us he originally thought Seglin, who is blind, was painting the yellow lines, but then noticed his cane. He said he pulled over and asked him if he knew he was in the middle of the street. After Seglin told him did not know that Bill helped move him to the side of the road.

13 Scotland Rd. "Been Down That Road"

13 Scotland Rd. "Weather"

About an hour later, Bill said he was in a guitar shop, and as he started strumming, he heard a harmonica from the corner of the room. The man playing it was Seglin. He said he knew right away the two had a special chemistry.