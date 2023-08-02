x
207

Easy-to-make cocktails for Valentine’s Day

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shares drink recipes you can easily make at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, friends, or alone, you might be looking for a new cocktail to enjoy.  

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared a pair of cocktail recipes with 207 that you can easily make at home.

Cosmo

In a shaker, combine:

  • 1.5 oz. citron vodka.
  • 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice.
  • 3/4 oz. cranberry juice.
  • 3/4 oz. dry curacao.
  • 3/4 oz. simple syrup.

Add ice and shake.

Place a slice of lime in the glass and pour through a double strainer, then serve.

Champagne Cocktail

  • Soak a sugar cube in bar bitters.
  • Put the sugar cube into a champagne or wine glass.
  • Add champagne or your favorite sparkling wine.
  • Add lemon twist and serve.

To see the two cocktail recipes come to life, watch the 207 segment below.

