Easy-to-make cocktails for Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, friends, or alone, you might be looking for a new cocktail to enjoy.
Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared a pair of cocktail recipes with 207 that you can easily make at home.
Cosmo
In a shaker, combine:
- 1.5 oz. citron vodka.
- 3/4 oz. fresh lime juice.
- 3/4 oz. cranberry juice.
- 3/4 oz. dry curacao.
- 3/4 oz. simple syrup.
Add ice and shake.
Place a slice of lime in the glass and pour through a double strainer, then serve.
Champagne Cocktail
- Soak a sugar cube in bar bitters.
- Put the sugar cube into a champagne or wine glass.
- Add champagne or your favorite sparkling wine.
- Add lemon twist and serve.
To see the two cocktail recipes come to life, watch the 207 segment below.