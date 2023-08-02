Easy-to-make cocktails for Valentine’s Day

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shares drink recipes you can easily make at home.

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, friends, or alone, you might be looking for a new cocktail to enjoy.

Andrew Volk from The Portland Hunt + Alpine Club shared a pair of cocktail recipes with 207 that you can easily make at home.

Cosmo

In a shaker, combine:

1.5 oz. citron vodka.

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice.

3/4 oz. cranberry juice.

3/4 oz. dry curacao.

3/4 oz. simple syrup.

Add ice and shake.

Place a slice of lime in the glass and pour through a double strainer, then serve.

Champagne Cocktail

Soak a sugar cube in bar bitters.

Put the sugar cube into a champagne or wine glass.

Add champagne or your favorite sparkling wine.

Add lemon twist and serve.

To see the two cocktail recipes come to life, watch the 207 segment below.