This cocktail recipe is literally on fire

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're having friends or family over this holiday season, the bartenders over at The Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland have a couple of cocktail recipes for you that are sure to impress.
Recipe: 50/50 Martini
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Blanc Vermouth
- 1.5 oz Gin of your choice
- Splash of orange bitters
Instructions:
- Combine blanc vermouth, gin, and orange bitters
- Stir
- Pour in a martini glass
- Spritz with lemon peel
- Garnish as you wish
Additional note: This recipe can make a larger batch to be stored in the freezer.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Spanish Coffee
Ingredients:
- Overproof rum
- Allen's Coffee Brandy
- Cinnamon whiskey
- Fresh brewed, hot coffee
- Whipped cream
- Pumpkin spice
Instructions:
- Add overproof rum to a glass with a sugar rim
- Light match and use to light rum in the glass. This will allow sugar to start to caramelize
- Combine brandy, whiskey, and coffee in the glass.
- Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.