This cocktail recipe is literally on fire

Hunt + Alpine in Portland is sharing a couple of easy cocktail recipes that are sure to keep you warm and impress your friends this holiday season.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you're having friends or family over this holiday season, the bartenders over at The Hunt + Alpine Club in Portland have a couple of cocktail recipes for you that are sure to impress.

Recipe: 50/50 Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Blanc Vermouth 
  • 1.5 oz Gin of your choice
  • Splash of orange bitters

Instructions:

  1. Combine blanc vermouth, gin, and orange bitters
  2. Stir
  3. Pour in a martini glass
  4. Spritz with lemon peel
  5. Garnish as you wish

Additional note: This recipe can make a larger batch to be stored in the freezer.

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Spanish Coffee

Ingredients:

  • Overproof rum
  • Allen's Coffee Brandy
  • Cinnamon whiskey
  • Fresh brewed, hot coffee
  • Whipped cream
  • Pumpkin spice

Instructions:

  1. Add overproof rum to a glass with a sugar rim
  2. Light match and use to light rum in the glass. This will allow sugar to start to caramelize
  3. Combine brandy, whiskey, and coffee in the glass.
  4. Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin spice.

