PORTLAND, Maine — SHOW # 1

WHO: Start Making Sense – Talking Heads Tribute

WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20th

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred general admission seating

WHY GO: Celebrating the 39 year anniversary of Talking Heads legendary Rome concert by performing the entire set from that show complete with 2 bass players! (special guest Julie Slick!). Plus a second set of more Talking Heads songs. This band is absolutely tremendous! And consider this: The last Talking Heads album, “Naked” came out way back in 1988! This is a chance to hear their music LIVE and done incredibly well.

SHOW # 2

WHO: Eileen Ivers’ A Joyful Christmas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

WHERE: Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath

HOW MUCH: $42 in advance, $47 at the door

WHY GO: Eileen Ivers is a world-class fiddler of the Irish and American roots music persuasion and the holiday show she and her band put on every year has been dazzling audiences for two decades. You’ll hear story-filled folk, ancient Wren Day songs, some jiggy Bach, fiddle looping and plenty of foot stomping seasonal joy. Lest there be any doubt about Ivers, the New York Times called her “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin.”

SHOW # 3

WHO: 10th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute Night w/Kenya Hall & Friends

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, Portland

HOW MUCH: $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred general admission seating.

WHY GO: This is the final year Kenya will be doing this show so you don’t want to miss it. The band is epic and she always has an incredible lineup of special guests all singing Stevie songs. Not to mention the fact that Kenya herself is among the greatest singers in the entire state.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIGHTNING ROUND:

The Ghost of Paul Revere with Rustic Overtones and Bell Systems @ State Theatre

Moon Hooch with Billy Dean Thomas @ Port City Music Hall

Maine Dead Project @ Portland House of Music on Dec. 30 AND New Year’s Eve

Primo Cubano New Year’s Eve Dance Party @ One Longfellow Square

Jonathan Edwards @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones (Prince Tribute( @ Waterville Opera House

Quannum MC’s (Blackaliscious, Lyrics Born, Lateef the Truthspeaker) with Akrobatik & Mosart 212 @ Bayside Bowl

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve @ Geno’s w/Gamma Goochies, Euphemia and Tarantula Bros.

