PORTLAND, Maine — Human Foosball Winter World Cup

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Bissell Brothers Brewing Three Rivers, Milo. Teams raise $250 or more. www.prfoodcenter.org

Participating in a human foosball tournament would make for a great end-of-year memory for 2019. Plus, this unique event raises money for the Piscataquis Regional Food Center. Five-person teams raise $250 or more to compete. The competition will be friendly, of course, but you could win a cool trophy!

NRCM Dip and Dash

11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Back Cove & East End Beach, Portland. $35 for dip, dash or dip & dash. www.nrcm.org

There are those who run. There are those who dip. And then there are the wonderfully crazed people who run in the cold and then plunge into the REALLY COLD Atlantic, all in the same afternoon. Those brave souls help raise funds for the Natural Resources Council of Maine every year during the annual Dip & Dash. You can just dip (11 a.m.) or just dash (noon), too.

New Year's Resolution Ski or Snowshoe

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. Free (donations welcome). www.wfltmaine.org

End the year with snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on the trails at Roberts Farm Preserve in Norway. In addition to enjoying the scenery and winter air, every loop you complete will help raise funds for future trail building. Local sponsors will be donating - but feel free to donate as well. Hot cocoa and s’mores, too!

First Day Hike

2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1. Wolfe’s Neck Woods State Park, Freeport. Free. www.maine.gov

Enjoy a leisurely 0.3-mile guided winter walk and learn how plants and animals survive the cold winter months. Pets are welcome. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided after the hike! This is one of several free First Day Hikes at Maine state parks. Others include: Holbrook Island Sanctuary, Bradbury Mountain State Park, Lake St. George State Park, and Lily Bay State Park.

Lobster Dip

Noon Wednesday, Jan 1. The beach in front of The Brunswick, Old Orchard Beach. Raise $100+. www.somaine.org

A Maine tradition since 1988! The Lobster Dip is a day-long event, and the post-dip party includes a free buffet, live music, and cash bar. And the whole bold (and cold) plunge into the Atlantic benefits Special Olympics Maine. Rally a team, create a costume, and welcome the new year in a memorable way.

Foulmouthed New Years Mile

Noon Wednesday, Jan. 1. Foulmouthed Brewing, South Portland. $25. foulmouthedbrewing.com

It’s just a mile! (A mile isn’t nothing, but for folks who are overwhelmed by holiday 5Ks and 10Ks, a one-mile run is much more doable. You’ll pant and sweat just enough to earn your post-run beer at Foulmouthed Brewing.

