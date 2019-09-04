PORTLAND, Maine — This is the dish when it's cold & your really hungry.
Pasta Fagioli
2tbls Olive Oil
6 cloves garlic, diced
1/2C Mirepoix
8oz Cannellini Beans
8oz Steamed Tomatoes
8oz Chicken Stock
2 C Cooked pasta, your preference.
1# Cooked chicken or pork or beef. Use leftovers for extra flavor.
Sautee mirepoix & garlic until soft, add beans & tomatoes & stock. Cook until reduced by 30% over medium heat.
When the soup is thick & sticks to wooden spoon, ladle over cooked pasta in a bowl, add cheese of choice & enjoy.