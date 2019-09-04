PORTLAND, Maine — This is the dish when it's cold & your really hungry.

Pasta Fagioli

2tbls Olive Oil

6 cloves garlic, diced

1/2C Mirepoix

8oz Cannellini Beans

8oz Steamed Tomatoes

8oz Chicken Stock

2 C Cooked pasta, your preference.

1# Cooked chicken or pork or beef. Use leftovers for extra flavor.

Sautee mirepoix & garlic until soft, add beans & tomatoes & stock. Cook until reduced by 30% over medium heat.

When the soup is thick & sticks to wooden spoon, ladle over cooked pasta in a bowl, add cheese of choice & enjoy.