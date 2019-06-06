PORTLAND, Maine —

David’s Restaurant

Grilled Asiago Caesar Salad

Yield : Four Salads

Ingredients:

1 or 2 Heads of romaine depending upon size

1 Batch Asiago Caesar dressing (recipe below)

Croutons

Sliced red onion if desired

Balsamic glaze

Shaved Asiago cheese

Extra virgin olive oil for grilling

Salt and pepper

For roasted tomatoes

5 Ripe heirloom tomatoes—choose different colors if you can

2 T Extra virgin olive oil

2 t Spanish paprika

1 Garlic clove, chopped

½ t Salt

½ t Black pepper

1 t Dried basil

½ t Dried thyme

2 T Maple syrup

Method for roasted tomatoes

Wedge tomatoes and gently toss with all ingredients

Place on a lined baking sheet and bake at 300° for 60 to 120 minutes

Remove from oven when tomatoes look reduced in size but not dry

Store for up to for days in the refrigerator



For roasted smoked pork belly

Ingredients for pork belly

½ Pound chunk of slab bacon (I love Maine’s North Country brand)

Method for pork belly

Place slab of bacon on a lined baking sheet

Roast at 300° for about an hour depending upon shape and size

Remove from pan and set aside until it’s time to grill

Grill briefly on a moderately hot grill and slice just before placing on the salad

Preparing the salad

1. Trim the very end of the root of the romaine and submerge it ice cold water (leave the lettuce in the water for 30 to 60 minutes so it plumps up—this keeps it crisp and stops it from burning on the grill)

2. Cut the romaine in half the long way, pat dry, drizzle with a little bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper

3. Place the romaine cut side down on moderately hot grill for about 45 seconds to a minute (don’t wilt it too much)

4. Remove romaine from grill, cut into chunks, place grilled side up on a serving platter

5. Place the roasted tomatoes, sliced pork belly, croutons, slice red onion on top, drizzle with a generous amount of dressing and top with shredded Asiago cheese and a cracking of fresh black pepper.

6. Finish salad with a drizzle with a few lines of balsamic glaze

David’s Restaurant

Asiago Caser Dressing

Yield : 1 QT

Ingredients:

2 Eggs

1 T Dijon mustard

2 Anchovies

2 t Black pepper, coarsely ground

T Garlic, chopped

¼ C Lemon juice

2 T Tamari sauce

2 C Cooking oil—canola or 10% olive oil with canola

½ C Asiago cheese, shredded

1/3 C Water

Method of Preparation:

(Be sure to follow these step-by-step to make a creamy dressing.)

1 Combine egg, mustard, anchovies, garlic, and pepper in an immersion blender cup

2. Blend in ½ of the oil (adding slowly to make certain your dressing doesn’t break)

3. Blend in half the lemon juice and tamari sauce

4. Slowly blend in the remaining oil

5. Blend in remaining lemon juice and tamari sauce

6. Blend in Asiago

7. Blend in water if you prefer it thinner

8. Set aside