David’s Restaurant
Grilled Asiago Caesar Salad
Yield: Four Salads
Ingredients:
1 or 2 Heads of romaine depending upon size
1 Batch Asiago Caesar dressing (recipe below)
Croutons
Sliced red onion if desired
Balsamic glaze
Shaved Asiago cheese
Extra virgin olive oil for grilling
Salt and pepper
For roasted tomatoes
5 Ripe heirloom tomatoes—choose different colors if you can
2 T Extra virgin olive oil
2 t Spanish paprika
1 Garlic clove, chopped
½ t Salt
½ t Black pepper
1 t Dried basil
½ t Dried thyme
2 T Maple syrup
Method for roasted tomatoes
- Wedge tomatoes and gently toss with all ingredients
- Place on a lined baking sheet and bake at 300° for 60 to 120 minutes
- Remove from oven when tomatoes look reduced in size but not dry
- Store for up to for days in the refrigerator
For roasted smoked pork belly
Ingredients for pork belly
½ Pound chunk of slab bacon (I love Maine’s North Country brand)
Method for pork belly
- Place slab of bacon on a lined baking sheet
- Roast at 300° for about an hour depending upon shape and size
- Remove from pan and set aside until it’s time to grill
- Grill briefly on a moderately hot grill and slice just before placing on the salad
Preparing the salad
1. Trim the very end of the root of the romaine and submerge it ice cold water (leave the lettuce in the water for 30 to 60 minutes so it plumps up—this keeps it crisp and stops it from burning on the grill)
2. Cut the romaine in half the long way, pat dry, drizzle with a little bit of olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper
3. Place the romaine cut side down on moderately hot grill for about 45 seconds to a minute (don’t wilt it too much)
4. Remove romaine from grill, cut into chunks, place grilled side up on a serving platter
5. Place the roasted tomatoes, sliced pork belly, croutons, slice red onion on top, drizzle with a generous amount of dressing and top with shredded Asiago cheese and a cracking of fresh black pepper.
6. Finish salad with a drizzle with a few lines of balsamic glaze
David’s Restaurant
Asiago Caser Dressing
Yield: 1 QT
Ingredients:
2 Eggs
1 T Dijon mustard
2 Anchovies
2 t Black pepper, coarsely ground
T Garlic, chopped
¼ C Lemon juice
2 T Tamari sauce
2 C Cooking oil—canola or 10% olive oil with canola
½ C Asiago cheese, shredded
1/3 C Water
Method of Preparation:
(Be sure to follow these step-by-step to make a creamy dressing.)
1 Combine egg, mustard, anchovies, garlic, and pepper in an immersion blender cup
2. Blend in ½ of the oil (adding slowly to make certain your dressing doesn’t break)
3. Blend in half the lemon juice and tamari sauce
4. Slowly blend in the remaining oil
5. Blend in remaining lemon juice and tamari sauce
6. Blend in Asiago
7. Blend in water if you prefer it thinner
8. Set aside