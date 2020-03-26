CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — While we all hunker down to be safe, Chef David Turin (with some help from his wife (behind the camera) and daughter, Ashley) -- shows us that stir-fry can come together easily, and quickly -- with whatever might be in your frig and pantry.

"Quarantine Stir Fry" means cooking what you have -- any vegetables, and a bit of pasta -- and here you go!

In the wok, add oil -- David is using olive oil. He added onions, zucchini, carrots, and poblano chilis to saute a bit. Add salt and pepper to taste, meanwhile cooking your pasta in a separate sauce pan. David's pasta took about four minutes to cook, but time yours accordingly. Don't overcook your veggies, David prefers them a bit crispy. He also added the outside leaves of brussel sprouts, and some snow peas. He adds the garlic towards the end so that it is not burned..!

Once the veggies are cooked, reserve some of the water from the pasta and add as needed. Drain pasta, and add to wok (or large fry pan). David is adding tomato sauce to this dish -- for a bit of an Italian twist - and the pasta water makes the sauce "saucier'! You can add your own sauce, or canned sauce -- whatever you have on hand. At the end, David adds some kale and spinach which will only cook for a minute or two -- and added some fresh parsley as well. He only added about a small amount of pasta (about a half cup uncooked) - this recipe made plenty for three! Top off your plates with a bit of Parmesan if you have it on hand -- and enjoy!

