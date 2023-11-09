Recipe: Clam dip, an easy and sharable appetizer

PORTLAND, Maine — Alex Wight is the founder of Crown Jewel, a restaurant located on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay. She joined us to share some recipes from the restaurant that offers traditional Maine seafood with a Mexican twist.
Clam Dip
- 2 cans chopped clams
- 20 oz sour cream
- 1/3 cup cream cheese
- A heaping tablespoon of chopped chives
- 1.5 tsp Worcestershire
- 1 tsp tabasco
- 3 tsp lemon juice
- 1.5 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp ground black pepper
- Chili flakes to taste
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined.
- Serve with any type of chip: plantain, pita, tortilla, potato, etc.