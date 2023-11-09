x
207

Recipe: Clam dip, an easy and sharable appetizer

Alex Wight from Crown Jewel joins us in the 207 kitchen.

PORTLAND, Maine — Alex Wight is the founder of Crown Jewel, a restaurant located on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay. She joined us to share some recipes from the restaurant that offers traditional Maine seafood with a Mexican twist. 

Clam Dip

  • 2 cans chopped clams
  • 20 oz sour cream
  • 1/3 cup cream cheese
  • A heaping tablespoon of chopped chives
  • 1.5 tsp Worcestershire
  • 1 tsp tabasco
  • 3 tsp lemon juice
  • 1.5 tsp kosher salt
  • 2 tsp ground black pepper
  • Chili flakes to taste

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients in a bowl until thoroughly combined.
  • Serve with any type of chip: plantain, pita, tortilla, potato, etc.

