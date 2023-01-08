Grilled edamame and lobster a fan favorite at Crown Jewel

PORTLAND, Maine — Alex Wight is the founder of Crown Jewel, a restaurant that sits on Great Diamond Island in Casco, just a short boat ride from Portland. With a menu that features plenty of Maine seafood, it also has Mexican influences from chef Juan Pacheco. Wight made grilled edamame with lobster for us, a dish she says is a coastal Maine spin on traditional Mexican street corn.
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. oil
- 1/3 c. edamame
- 1/3 c. cooked lobster meat
- 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 lime
- 1.5 tbs. kewpie mayo
- 2 tsp. chopped cilantro stems
- sprinkle of cayenne
- sprinkle of paprika
- 1 tsp. crumbled cotija cheese
- 1 tsp. panko sauteed in butter
- Micro cilantro
- White pepper
Instructions
- Warm oil in saute pan. Throw in edamame, lobster meat, and salt. Toss for a minute.
- Squeeze half a lime over edamame and lobster mixture. Toss until edamame develops a slight color. Remove from heat and put into a bowl.
- Add kewpie, cilantro stems, and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and paprika. Mix well.
- Plate mixture. Top with cotija cheese, micro cilantro, panko, and a crack of white pepper.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.