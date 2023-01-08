x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
207

Grilled edamame and lobster a fan favorite at Crown Jewel

Alex Wight, the founder of Crown Jewel shares the recipe in the 207 kitchen.

More Videos

PORTLAND, Maine — Alex Wight is the founder of Crown Jewel, a restaurant that sits on Great Diamond Island in Casco, just a short boat ride from Portland. With a menu that features plenty of Maine seafood, it also has Mexican influences from chef Juan Pacheco. Wight made grilled edamame with lobster for us, a dish she says is a coastal Maine spin on traditional Mexican street corn. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. oil
  • 1/3 c. edamame
  • 1/3 c. cooked lobster meat
  • 1/4 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1/2 lime
  • 1.5 tbs. kewpie mayo
  • 2 tsp. chopped cilantro stems
  • sprinkle of cayenne
  • sprinkle of paprika
  • 1 tsp. crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1 tsp. panko sauteed in butter
  • Micro cilantro
  • White pepper

Instructions

  • Warm oil in saute pan. Throw in edamame, lobster meat, and salt. Toss for a minute. 
  • Squeeze half a lime over edamame and lobster mixture. Toss until edamame develops a slight color. Remove from heat and put into a bowl.
  • Add kewpie, cilantro stems, and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper and paprika. Mix well.
  • Plate mixture. Top with cotija cheese, micro cilantro, panko, and a crack of white pepper.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature.    

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

Before You Leave, Check This Out