Oysters for those who may be weary of raw oysters

PORTLAND, Maine — Alex Wight is the founder of Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island.
The seasonal restaurant offers a menu that fuses classic Maine seafood with Mexican influences.
She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share a recipe for oyster sliders, a dish she says she perfect for people who may be weary of oysters but want to give them a shot.
Ingredients:
- 6 tbsp butter
- 6 mini brioche buns
- 6 freshly shucked oysters
- 1 cup of flour
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of panko
- 3 cups of olive oil
- 1 jar peach marmalade or jam
- Store-bought coleslaw
Instructions
- Spread a thin layer of butter on the inner sides of the tops and bottoms of the brioche buns. Place butter side down in a frying pan over low to medium heat. Toast until lightly brown. Set aside.
- Beat eggs in a shallow bowl. Pour flour into a shallow bowl. Pour panko into a shallow bowl. Dab freshly shucked oysters with a paper towel so they are damp, not wet. Place the oyster in the flour. Lightly coat. Place the lightly coated oyster in the egg mixture. Be certain the oyster is entirely covered. Take the oyster and place it in panko. Be certain the oyster is entirely covered. Repeat until all oysters are finished.
- Place olive oil in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, place two oysters in the pot and fry for two minutes on each side. Set aside on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat until all oysters are finished. Oysters should have a golden brown hue.
- Spread fam on top sides of buns. Place a good spoonful of coleslaw on the bottom sides of the buns. Place the oyster on the coleslaw and top with a jam bun.