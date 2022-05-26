Singer-songwriter Lucas Roy performs new music on 207

PORTLAND, Maine — Lucas Roy is a local singer-songwriter who performs as a solo act and with his band, The Middle Men. He joined us in the 207 studio to perform his new single, “Faded In The Sunset,” which will be out a the end of June. He said that while he was unable to perform during the pandemic, he spent more time writing.
“I wrote a lot more. Less sad songs and more objectively trying to get placements on TV, film, movies, etc.,” Roy said.
He’ll be performing on Thursday, June 2, at Thompson’s Point as part of the Summer Sunsets Live series.
